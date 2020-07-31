Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 365 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 124,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 249.3% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 24,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 136,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 168,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $38.35. 18,817,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,724,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

