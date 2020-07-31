Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,867,000 after purchasing an additional 551,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.84. 44,194,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,748,396. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $269.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.