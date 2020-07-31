Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 643 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

