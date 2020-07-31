Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Clorox by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $184,037,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.74. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

