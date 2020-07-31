Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $3,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,754. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.20. 10,098,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $369.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

