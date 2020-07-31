Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $321-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.25 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

CSV stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.83. 16,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $390.39 million, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $33,910.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,441. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Loeffel bought 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $25,162.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,031.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $104,315 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

