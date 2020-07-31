Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,733. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.