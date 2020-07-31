Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $136.53. 2,134,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

