Ccore (CCO) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a total market cap of $18,619.38 and $13.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ccore has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.02030668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00181480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00068252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00105998 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.