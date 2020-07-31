Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.47

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 92899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $769.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 91,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $645,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $116,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,451. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

