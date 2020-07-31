Cfra Upgrades PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) to Buy

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PKI. Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $118.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,545. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,703 shares of company stock worth $2,079,050. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.