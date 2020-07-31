Chardan Capital Raises Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $100.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $72.50 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 822,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

