Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.61. 260,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,830. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

