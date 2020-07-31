Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.61 and a 200 day moving average of $177.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

