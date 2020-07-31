Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nike from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.07. 2,572,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,209. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

