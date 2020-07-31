Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.39. 2,101,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,169. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

