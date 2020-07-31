Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. 22,053,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,454,732. The company has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

