Chicago Capital LLC Has $41.10 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 2.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $41,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total value of $2,896,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,963,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,110,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 682,196 shares of company stock worth $125,266,398. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.60. 2,528,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82. The company has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,063.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

