Chicago Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.44. 200,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.17 and its 200-day moving average is $291.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

