Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,841,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 437,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,646. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

