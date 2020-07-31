Chicago Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 46.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,635,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,061.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,685. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $922.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.20. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.60 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Raymond James downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $912.36.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

