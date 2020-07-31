Chicago Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

NYSE:HON traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.22. 1,989,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average is $151.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.