Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) SVP Teresa C. Cracas Sells 100,000 Shares

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CINF traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $78.18. 47,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,307. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

