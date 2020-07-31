Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra boosted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.08.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $235.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,851. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.74. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

