CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $162.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,609. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

