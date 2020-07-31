CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $164.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,568. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CME Group by 6,150.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after buying an additional 2,092,291 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CME Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,196,000 after acquiring an additional 576,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in CME Group by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 827,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 566,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

