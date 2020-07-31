CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,838. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.50. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

