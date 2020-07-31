Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.88. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 6,032,574 shares traded.
CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 48.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.
