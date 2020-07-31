Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.88. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 6,032,574 shares traded.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 48.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

