Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. 119,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $364,997,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $156,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,967 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $79,631,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $199,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.