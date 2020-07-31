Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTSH. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. 119,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,215. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,997,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $156,965,000 after buying an additional 1,871,967 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,631,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $199,479,000 after buying an additional 1,586,618 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.