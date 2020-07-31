Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coherent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherent from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.50.

Coherent stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average is $133.83. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,711,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,557,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $40,449,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220,508 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,157,000 after acquiring an additional 203,978 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

