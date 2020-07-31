Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COHU. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Cohu stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,845. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $784.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Research analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cohu by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 387,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cohu by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

