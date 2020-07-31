Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,333,000 after acquiring an additional 863,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 131,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

