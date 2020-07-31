Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 526,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,540. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

