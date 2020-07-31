Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. CJS Securities lowered Columbus McKinnon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. 907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $777.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.61. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 347,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

