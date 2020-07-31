ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,788. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.