Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Copa worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copa by 31,015.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.23.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,160. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $595.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

