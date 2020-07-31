Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Acquires 19,485,329 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4,389.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,485,329 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 60.25% of Perficient worth $34,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,583 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.78. 19,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

