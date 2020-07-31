Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,464,000 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5,899.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $257,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.55. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.14.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.