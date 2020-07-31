Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,299,366 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1,794.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299,366 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.06% of Popular worth $123,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. 11,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.24. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on BPOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.