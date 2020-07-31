Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Buys 13,475,040 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 4,286.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,789,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,475,040 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 105.83% of NV5 Global worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,871,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in NV5 Global by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $737.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. NV5 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $165.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 1,380 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $64,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $973,785 over the last three months. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

