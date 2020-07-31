Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Buys 537,346 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 178.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,346 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 1.12% of Timken worth $564,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 452,352 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,533,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Timken by 1,352.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 201,670 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 432,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 170,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,086. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

