Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $1.08 Billion Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,026.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 3.4% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 1.75% of Zoetis worth $1,081,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 153,654 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.89. The company had a trading volume of 944,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $149.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.79.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock worth $2,288,831. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.