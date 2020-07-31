Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $371.31 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Lumentum worth $371,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.15.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,274.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $2,158,373 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

