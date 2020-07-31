Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,241,243 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,241,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,717,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,266,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3,499.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after buying an additional 210,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 7,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $752,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $11,058,360. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,121. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -314.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $108.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.46.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.