Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,056,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,735,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Boise Cascade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

