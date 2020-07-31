Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. 2,313,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,315. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.53, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $31.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $232,539,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.