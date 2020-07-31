Corning’s (GLW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their hold rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,315. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank increased its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

