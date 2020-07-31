Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $25.68. 20,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,325. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

