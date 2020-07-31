Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Sells $54,510.00 in Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 79,000 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $54,510.00.
Shares of COSM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. Cosmos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.
