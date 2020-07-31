Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Sells $54,510.00 in Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 79,000 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $54,510.00.

Shares of COSM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. Cosmos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

About Cosmos

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

